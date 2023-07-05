NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Former Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault after a fatal 2019 police chase.

Prosecutors in Essex County told PIX11 News Crespo will face up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

“No one is above the law,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said. “Here’s an officer who didn’t follow his training.”

In January 2019, Crespo was involved in a high-speed chase. Two men were injured. 46-year-old Gregory Griffin did not survive.

Dashboard and body-worn cameras showed Crespo firing into the fleeing car at three different locations.

Crespo maintained throughout the trial that his actions were meant to protect the public. Prosecutors argued Crespo gave several versions of what happened that night and that he created a reckless situation by firing into the moving car.

“If highly relevant evidence, in large quantity, was not barred, pre-trial, we remain steadfast in our resolve that the jury would have seen this matter in an entirely different light,” Crespo’s defense attorney Patrick Toscano, Jr., told PIX11 News.