NEW JERSEY (PIX11)— A new 12-acre film and television studio will be built on the site of a former Newark housing complex as part of a $100 million dollar project.

Lionsgate, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and Great Point Studios will be building the 300,000 square-foot entertainment complex at the former Seth Boyden Housing site near Newark Airport after reaching the multi-million dollar deal Tuesday.

The space will provide a variety of services, including production stages, offices, parking spaces, restaurants, catering, and cleaning services.

The deal is expected to generate $800 million annually for the state and create 600 new jobs for Newark residents. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2024.

“Bringing a project of this magnitude into Newark is a monumental victory for our city,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka in a press release. “It will bring hundreds of new jobs, create new educational opportunities for our students, and invigorate the revitalization of the South Ward.”