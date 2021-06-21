Former drama teacher arrested for allegedly sexually touching student at NJ middle school: authorities

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ronald Wells

Ronald Wells was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student at a middle school several years ago. (Union County Prosecutor’s Office)

SUMMIT, N.J. — Authorities arrested a New Jersey middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing a student on campus several years ago.

Ronald Wells, a retired drama teacher and theater director at a middle school, was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigation revealed that the incident took place in 2016 in a third-floor room of the Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School in the Summit neighborhood.

Wells, 69, had asked the victim to join him after school hours to model several costumes for a school play, according to authorities.

In between costume changes, Wells allegedly began to touch the student in a sexual manner. 

Wells was taken into custody Friday. 

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents involving defendant Wells is being urged to contact Summit Police Department Detective Sgt. Ryan Peters at 908-273-5871.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ Gov. Murphy talks COVID recovery, schools and more

Jersey Shore looking to make comeback after dismal 2020

Jersey hits vaccine benchmark

Newark officers reach out to community

NJ woman dying of ALS lives dream of watching son graduate high school

As NY spends full day with restrictions relaxed, it may want to look to NJ for fighting the next COVID battle

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter