Ronald Wells was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student at a middle school several years ago. (Union County Prosecutor’s Office)

SUMMIT, N.J. — Authorities arrested a New Jersey middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing a student on campus several years ago.

Ronald Wells, a retired drama teacher and theater director at a middle school, was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigation revealed that the incident took place in 2016 in a third-floor room of the Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School in the Summit neighborhood.

Wells, 69, had asked the victim to join him after school hours to model several costumes for a school play, according to authorities.

In between costume changes, Wells allegedly began to touch the student in a sexual manner.

Wells was taken into custody Friday.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents involving defendant Wells is being urged to contact Summit Police Department Detective Sgt. Ryan Peters at 908-273-5871.