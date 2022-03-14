FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — Police arrested a man charged with money laundering in Fort Lee, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force on Thursday found that Flushing resident Hongwei Zheng was allegedly transporting bulk shipments of U.S. currency believed to be from criminal activity through Bergen County, Musella said in a statement. The search was done on an SUV in Fort Lee and officials found $158,900 hidden in different locations.

Zheng was arrested at the scene of the search, Musella said. He was charged with second-degree money laundering. His first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court is pending.