Florida man charged with murder in connection with fatal Jersey City shooting: officials

JERSEY CITY — A Florida man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection to a fatal February shooting in Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutors confirmed Friday.

The shooting took place in a BJ’s Warehouse parking lot on Marin Boulevard and Second Street the night of February 28. Responding police found a man — later identified as 34-year-old Christian Parra — with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

A homicide investigation by county prosecutors, local police and U.S. Marshals in the tri-state area and Florida led them to Ariel Dumit, 35, of New Port Richey, Florida. Dumit was apprehended Thursday and is waiting extradition proceedings to be brought back to New Jersey.

Dumit is charged with first-degree murder and two unlawful weapons possession charges.



