Florida dealer owes NJ $150K over gun magazine sales

TRENTON, N.J. — A judge has ruled a Florida company that advertised and sold outlawed large-capacity gun magazines in New Jersey violated state consumer fraud laws and must pay a $150,000 fine.

22Mods4All also is permanently prohibited from selling the magazines in New Jersey.

The ruling issued Monday in state court stemmed from a lawsuit filed in late 2019 by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal against the Longwood, Florida-based company.

The state sent a cease-and-desist letter earlier in 2019 after the company sold the outlawed magazines to an undercover state investigator.

New Jersey banned sales of magazines of more than 10 rounds in 2018.

