NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Danaysha Betts and her two boys are spending the night at the Red Cross shelter in Little Falls. Paterson firefighters pulled them from their flooded home Wednesday afternoon.

“Christmas looks like it might be canceled for us,” said Betts, who is not sure if they will be back in their house in time for the holidays.

Little Falls resident Ferris O’Faolain found himself face-to-face with the Passaic River from his doorstep.

“I was basically on the river now,” said O’Faolain. “My whole kitchen was just covered in water. Water was coming out of the floor in every room. Had I not prepared to get out of there, it could’ve gotten a lot worse really quickly.”

O’Faolain is hoping for help from the state.

“I’ll be really interested to see what the governor has to say and what’s going to happen,” he said.

Several towns have declared states of emergency, including Wayne, Paterson, and Fairfield. So far, Gov. Phil Murphy has not declared a statewide emergency.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office released a statement to PIX11 News:

“We are working around the clock to help residents and businesses impacted by the storm earlier this week. Our Emergency Operations Center remains open and the Governor is receiving continual updates as State Police actively assess damage. The Governor has also spoken to numerous mayors and county officials in some of our hardest-hit areas. To date, four counties have requested state assistance.”