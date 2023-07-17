WHITE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Heavy rain and flooding devastated portions of New Jersey over the weekend, especially in counties north and west.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other local officials toured the area Monday, where neighbors were still cleaning up from many mudslides that have made traveling the region difficult.

A crumbling stretch of Brass Castle Road was a microcosm of many neighborhoods in Warren County. It is where PIX11 News found John Perez shoveling mud away from his home beside the remnants of his smashed streets with water still trickling by.

“Nine o’clock Friday it started coming in pretty good, ripping everything apart, cars could not get through,” Perez said. “It’s been downhill since then.”

By the time round two of rain arrived early Sunday morning, it only brought more mud — taking out sheds, cars and burying nearly everyone’s basement.

“We lost everything,” said Bonnie Echevarria, who lives in the finished basement apartment of her father-in-law, Mike.

As firefighters conducted welfare checks, PIX11 News flew overhead to get an idea of the countless roads closed across Warren County following the flooding.

Mudslides in particular caused the biggest problems, shutting down several major and minor thoroughfares.

The governor toured Warren County Monday with other local officials.

“They were crushed this weekend by flooding, landslides, homes getting damaged, roads and bridges getting damaged, just incredible devastation,” Murphy recounted at a later event. “It is a great beautiful, proud county in our state, but they have been crushed, so keep them in your prayers.”

Murphy encouraged everyone to document well for FEMA claims, and he warned residents of more rain coming later this week.