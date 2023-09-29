HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill on Friday in areas of Hoboken, New Jersey. More than half a foot of water flooded roads in some areas.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
by: Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill on Friday in areas of Hoboken, New Jersey. More than half a foot of water flooded roads in some areas.
Watch the video player for more on this story.