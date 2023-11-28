NEW YORK (PIX11) — A flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy Airport on Tuesday, according to officials.

Flight El Al 28 took off around 1 p.m. and landed at JFK around 3 p.m.

The plane experienced a minor engine issue, according to the Port Authority. It landed safely without anyone onboard injured, officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

