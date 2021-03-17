Flight from Newark Airport diverted due to passenger disturbance: FAA

A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEWARK, N.J. — A flight from Newark Liberty International Airport was diverted due to a disturbance involving a passenger Wednesday morning.

United Airlines Flight 728 departed Newark around 8:20 a.m. and was supposed to land in Miami.

However, the plane was forced to make a landing at Charleston, South Carolina due to a passenger, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight has since left Charleston and landed in Miami around 2 p.m., according to FlightStats.

The details surrounding the passenger disturbance were not immediately disclosed.