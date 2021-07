NEWARK — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Northern New Jersey until 7 p.m.

The warning includes parts of Newark, Jersey City and Union City and extends across Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties.

Flash Flood Warning until 7pm for Bergen, Essex & Hudson Counties. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/5TfuP6qGAO — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 2, 2021

There have been storms across the area on Friday, with a similar warning issued for Queens earlier in the day.