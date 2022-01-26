Five injured in 4-alarm fire in Passaic, mayor says

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of a fire in Passaic, N.J. (AIR11)

PASSAIC, N.J. — A fire originally reported about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Passaic quickly turned into a 4-alarm blaze, officials said.

An apartment building on Main Avenue caught fire, with fire departments from both Passaic and surrounding towns working to extinguish it from the outside.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora was on scene and streamed throughout the incident on Facebook. In an update Wednesday night, he said three adults and two children were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Firefighters also needed to be treated for injuries, Lora said.

