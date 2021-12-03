First omicron variant case confirmed in NJ, Murphy says

FILE – In this May 6, 2021, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant Friday.

Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the case was confirmed in a fully vaccinated woman who visited New Jersey from Georgia. According to a release from the governor’s office, the woman recently traveled to South Africa.

She tested positive on Nov. 28 and has been in isolation.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” Murphy said.

The woman who tested positive experienced moderate symptoms and is receiving care in a New Jersey emergency department, according to the governor’s office.

“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Persichilli said. “The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.”

The announcement from the Garden State comes a day after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced five omicron cases in New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.