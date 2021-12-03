First omicron variant case confirmed in NJ, Murphy says

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 6, 2021, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant Friday.

Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the case was confirmed in a fully vaccinated woman who visited New Jersey from Georgia. According to a release from the governor’s office, the woman recently traveled to South Africa.

She tested positive on Nov. 28 and has been in isolation.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” Murphy said.

The woman who tested positive experienced moderate symptoms and is receiving care in a New Jersey emergency department, according to the governor’s office.

“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Persichilli said. “The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.”

The announcement from the Garden State comes a day after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced five omicron cases in New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

CDC on high alert as more countries detect omicron variant

Rising concerns over omicron variant; Hoboken mayor asks residents to remain vigilant

NJ preps for omicron arrival

Newark launches 'Workforce On Wheels' mobile unit to brings jobs, employers directly to struggling neighborhoods

Cyber Monday: Amazon fulfillment center in NJ prepares orders for customers

US travel ban takes effect as omicron variant spreads

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter