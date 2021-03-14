First Lady Jill Biden to visit NJ

First lady Jill Biden waves as she walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

First Lady Jill Biden was scheduled to travel to New Jersey on Monday to visit a school as part of the Help is Here tour to amplify the American Rescue Plan, according to the White House.

She’ll visit the Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington around noon. Gov. Phil Murphy will join her, a spokesman for his office said.

New Jersey’s cut of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is close to $10.2 billion.

Several members of the White House are set to promote the stimulus deal in the coming days, according to a memo by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon. The document was circulated among West Wing senior staff members on Wednesday and was obtained by The Associated Press.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would hit the road.

O’Malley Dillon wrote that overall pitch is that the country “can be confident in knowing that the help they need will be there for them: to make it through financial difficulties, to get vaccinated so they can see their loved ones again, and to safely send their kids back to school and get back to work themselves.”