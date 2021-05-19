Firefighters rescue man from car that fell 20 feet after collision with tractor-trailer

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters at the scene of a collision Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Newark Public Safety).

NEWARK — Firefighters rescued a man whose vehicle had plunged down an embankment 20 feet after being involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer Tuesday, according to officials.

Members of the Newark Fire Division rescued the man, 50, from the vehicle after it had fallen from the ramp at Route 78 off routes 1 and 9, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Crews responded to the scene at about 4:20 p.m.; the victim was extricated from the vehicle in less than an hour.

The man suffered severe head trauma with multiple lacerations to his body. He was responsive at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Whymzical Wijabz

Facebook message on 'rape' renews woman's fight for justice

Child stabbed to death, teen injured in Paterson; mother in custody: source

NJ Gov. Murphy keeping mask mandate in most indoor settings; intends to end public health emergency

How states and businesses are handling the CDC mask guidelines

NJ doctor talks new CDC mask guidance, getting vaccinated

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter