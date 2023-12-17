BOONTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Seven people, including a baby, were trapped during a fire that engulfed a two-story building in New Jersey Saturday night, authorities said.

The three-alarm blaze broke out in a mix-use building at 121 Mechanic St. in Boonton at around 11:15 p.m., officials said. A machine shop is on the first floor and an apartment is on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued the seven residents trapped on the second floor by getting them out through the second-floor window, police said. Firefighters also saved four dogs that were in the back of the building.

No civilians were injured but three firefighters were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, authorities said.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene and the blaze was under control about two hours later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities don’t suspect foul play.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.