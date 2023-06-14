NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — First responders are dealing with the aftermath of a 6-alarm fire that happened in New Jersey Tuesday night.

The fire started at around 10:30 pm at an abandoned warehouse on Herman Street in South River, according to officials. Five buildings, including two warehouses, two houses, and an office building caught fire causing widespread smoke in the neighborhood.

The warehouses and the residential houses were condemned due to flooding likely from Hurricane Sandy, fire officials said. The county’s hazmat team was on the scene, monitoring the air quality due to heavy smoke.

No injuries have been reported. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.