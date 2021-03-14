Firefighters battle large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey

A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Firefighters were battling a large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Lakewood police said the fire was first reported on Airport Road around 1:22 p.m.

Video posted to Twitter by The Lakewood Scoop showed a wall of flames engulfing trees along the roadway.

The hyperlocal news outlet reported at least one structure was involved in the fire. Video showed what appeared to be a home on fire and surrounded by smoke.

BREAKING: Structures now on fire. Additional backup requested. Upgraded to 2nd Alarm. https://t.co/7XjxeWfzk8 pic.twitter.com/0ugiQ1CjQL — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Authorities closed the Garden State Parkway in both directions near exit 89 in Lakewood because of the brush fire, police said. No injuries were reported on the Parkway and there was no damage reported to Parkway property.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area through 5 p.m. Monday.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain,” the weather service says on its website.

