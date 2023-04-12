MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Firefighters continued to battle a massive brush fire in Ocean County, New Jersey Wednesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening near Route 539 in Manchester Township, according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.

At its peak, the fire spanned 3,529 acres, officials said during a briefing Wednesday morning. Firefighters faced 200-foot-tall flames in some spots.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Lakehurst, from Division Street to Route 70, Horicon Avenue, and Beckerville Road, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. All residents who were evacuated have since been allowed back into their homes.

The brush fire was about 50% contained, as of Wednesday morning. There have been no reports of injuries or loss of property, officials said.

Authorities issued a restriction on campfires and agricultural burning Wednesday. The warmer weather, low humidity, and breezy winds pose an increased risk of brush fires that can quickly spread.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire growth potential,” the National Weather Service said in a weather advisory on Tuesday.