Boy killed when large fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Flames tear through a townhouse on Pennsylvania Avenue, between Astor and Murray streets, in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday morning, April 8, 2021. (Citizen App)

NEWARK, N.J. — A child is dead after a large fire ripped through a Newark home early Thursday morning, according to local officials.

The deadly blaze broke out in a townhouse near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Astor Street in the New Jersey city.

Large flames could be seen shooting from the roof and front of the house in video from the Citizen App.

A young boy was killed in the fire, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, who did not have any additional details. No other injuries had been reported as of 6:20 a.m.

Two-Story Townhouse Fire @CitizenApp 100 Pennsylvania Ave 4:48:41 AM EDT

PIX11 arrived on the scene just before 6 a.m. and while it appeared the fire was out, there was visible, significant damage to the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.