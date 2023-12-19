NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A fire engulfed a home surrounded by flood waters in New Jersey Tuesday morning, video shows.

The blaze broke out at the house near Mountainview Boulevard and Riveredge Road in Lincoln Park at around 6:30 am., officials said. The house was unoccupied, police said.

PIX11 chopper footage shows the house fully engulfed and burning down to the foundation.

Firefighters could not get to the home because the area was flooded from Monday’s storm. The home is surrounded by water from the Pompton River.

