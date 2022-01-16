The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A fire captain was found dead in a firehouse in Newark Saturday morning, authorities said.

The fire captain was found unresponsive at the firehouse along Park Avenue. A retired firefighter was also discovered at the firehouse unresponsive, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

They were both taken to the hospital where the fire captain was pronounced dead, authorities said.

His identity was not immediately released.

The retired firefighter remains hospitalized, officials said.

Preliminary investigation shows no signs of violence. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.