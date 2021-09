A fire broke out at a home in Bayonne, NJ Sept. 11, 2021 (Twitter/Bayonne OEM)

BAYONNE, N.J. — Emergency crews were on scene after a fire broke out at a New Jersey home Saturday.

The blaze occurred at a home in the vicinity of West 18th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne, according to the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management.

BFD is operating at a multiple alarm structure fire on West 18th Street. Please avoid this area. @CityofBayonne pic.twitter.com/l1l67qcKjz — Bayonne OEM (@Bayonne_OEM) September 11, 2021

Thick, dark smoke was sent to the sky as a result of the fire with at least one fire truck at the scene.

People have been advised to avoid the area.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or the cause of the blaze.