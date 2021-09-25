Fire breaks out at American Dream Mall Big Snow ski slope: NJ State Police

The Big Snow ski slope at the American Dream Mall complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A fire broke out at the American Dream Mall’s indoor Big Snow ski slope early Saturday morning, state police said.

The fire was located at the top of the slope and several fire departments were able to extinguish the flames without the blaze spreading, authorities said.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, which was reported around 4:15 a.m., and no one was injured.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to state police.

Big Snow announced it was closed Saturday in an Instagram post.

“Sharing an update on our closure with our valued guests. We can confirm that there was a fire at Big SNOW overnight. Thankfully, there were no injuries as the incident occurred outside of our normal hours of operation. We are tremendously thankful for the quick response and efforts of the local fire departments in working to contain this fire. Big SNOW will be closed today while we assess the damage. We will release more information soon. Please stay here for updates,” the post read.

Anyone who had pre-purchased a reservation for Saturday would receive a refund, according to Big Snow. Customers can contact info@bigsnowad.com if they have questions regarding pre-purchased reservations.