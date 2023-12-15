TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) – A juvenile boy reportedly pulled out a gun in a parking lot after fights erupted between spectators at a high school basketball game in New Jersey Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Teaneck High School during a boys’ varsity basketball game between Teaneck and Hackensack High School, authorities said. Several fights broke out between groups of spectators at the end of the game, according to the Teaneck Police Department.

Police officers from more than 10 other surrounding jurisdictions responded to the high school to help disperse the “large” and “disruptive” crowd, police said.

During the incident, police were informed that a juvenile boy pulled out a handgun in the parking lot on Cranford Place next to the school, authorities said. When police investigated the area, they were unable to find a person with a gun.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made during the incident, authorities said.

Police are investigating what caused the fights and who was all involved.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600, or Crime Stoppers.

