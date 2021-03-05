Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Connie Charney is helping feed America with her Morristown, NJ greeting card business, Food for Thoughts Cards.

Her business model is based on something you might not expect: the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. For each greeting card she sells, the value of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is donated to an organization that fights hunger.

“We now have 60,000 PB and J’s that we have donated across the U.S.,” Charney told PIX11 News. In reality, she doesn’t actually donate sandwiches.

They’re more of a symbol for what they try to achieve.

“We give the cash equivalent of a PB&J so that the organization can spend it any way they wish to meet the needs of the population that they serve.”

Charney says she used to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to give to a homeless person each day when she walked to a job teaching occupational therapy at NYU. But in 2013, she decided to combine her passion of helping people with a love of greeting cards and founded her company.

She says it now makes just enough money to pay its bills and make the donations. No profit for her.

Paul Miller co-owns Just Jersey, a Morristown store that sells only items made in the state.

“We’ve had tremendous success with these cards,” Miller said. “We’ve sold over 6,400 in our history with her.”

He’s designated NourishNJ as the hunger-fighting organization that should get the donations from the cards his store sells. According to Charney, that per-card amount can vary but is around 18 cents. That may not sound like much, but it can help.

“Eighteen cents adds up,” according to Nancy Rudgers of NourishNJ. “It rolls into hundreds of dollars.”

With bulk buying, that can feed a lot of people.

Charney says her goal is to expand, to reach more retailers and feed more people.

“We want to make it an opportunity for everyone to give back,” is the way Charney puts it. “Why would you send any other card?”

If you want to see what she’s up to, you can go to their website.