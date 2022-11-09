NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later, officials said.

Prosecutors said the woman had no visible signs of trauma and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The incident remained under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.