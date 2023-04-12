TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) — While most coaches try to make their teams catch fire on the field, two coaches at Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey are helping put out fires off the field.

FDU Head Baseball Coach Manny Roman is a volunteer firefighter in Red Bank, N.J. He answers the call to his community whenever he’s not with the team. Chris Foye is in his 6th season with the Knights Softball but his 20th year as a career firefighter for South Essex.

While managing both worlds is difficult, Roman and Foye do so with the help and support of their stations and FDU.

PIX11 Sports Reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.