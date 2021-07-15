Father in NJ toddler kidnapping hit with murder charge in death of boy’s mother: officials

NJ amber alert suspect Tyler Rios

Tyler Rios, 27, was wanted in connection with the abduction of his 2-year-old son in New Jersey on July 9, 2021, according to police. (Credit: Police handout)

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey man accused of abducting his own 2-year-old son and the boy’s mother last Friday has now been charged with murder after she was found dead over the weekend, officials say.

Tyler Rios, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

The new charge is in addition to Rios’ first-degree kidnapping charge for his alleged abduction of his son.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

