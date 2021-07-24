Fast-moving fire destroys NJ apartment building, displacing about 75 people

New Jersey

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Carteret apartment fire, July 23, 2021 (PIX11/AIR11).

CARTERET, N.J. — A fast-moving fire roared through a building at an apartment complex in central New Jersey, displacing dozens of residents but only causing some minor injuries.

The fire at the Bristol Station Complex on Beverly Street in Carteret was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said flames and large plumes of black smoke began pouring through the building’s roof as firefighters arrived minutes later.

Roughly 75 people lived in the 48-unit building, which was destroyed by the fire.

It wasn’t clear how many people were home when the fire broke out. But authorities say just a few people were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and where it started remained under investigation Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Large fire engulfs Carteret, NJ apartment complex

Vigil held for slain NJ mother killed by ex-boyfriend who abducted her, 2-year-old son

NJ 10-year-old wows in the kitchen

Fire destroys dozens of apartments in Carteret

NJ hot air balloon festival returns

NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning returns!

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter