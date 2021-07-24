Fast-moving fire destroys NJ apartment building, displacing about 75 people

CARTERET, N.J. — A fast-moving fire roared through a building at an apartment complex in central New Jersey, displacing dozens of residents but only causing some minor injuries.

The fire at the Bristol Station Complex on Beverly Street in Carteret was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses said flames and large plumes of black smoke began pouring through the building’s roof as firefighters arrived minutes later.

Roughly 75 people lived in the 48-unit building, which was destroyed by the fire.

It wasn’t clear how many people were home when the fire broke out. But authorities say just a few people were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and where it started remained under investigation Saturday.