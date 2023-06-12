HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (PIX11) — The farms and the bees that grow our food are coming out of the smoke into a week of hopefully more fresh air.

“It was definitely interesting, being as dark and cloudy as it was,” said Jim Abma, owner of Abma’s Farms, based in Wyckoff, “and just the smells we were smelling and what we were dealing with, and unfortunately watching two and a half worth of plants just not growing and how dusty and dry it is already.”

The question is, how, if at all, did all those particles in the air affect the Garden State’s crops?

“Tomatoes and peppers and all those good things are getting going,” said Abma.

He admitted, at first, he was concerned. Some crops at his wholesale farm in Hillsborough are still in the soil, while leafy greens, like lettuce, are just now being harvested.

After reaching out to the State Department of Environmental Protection, he found studies done on produce in California – a state known for its wildfires. The result was a sense of relief.

“With the studies, we’ve seen on them, they don’t have any adverse effects,” said Abma. “I don’t particularly feel there is going to be.”

That’s some positive buzz, but honeybees didn’t exactly have it easy last week, either.

“Those couple days when it was smoky, they weren’t pollinating,” said master beekeeper John Gaut.

Smoke, as you may know, calms bees down. It’s a technique used by beekeepers like Gaut, who oversees about a million bees on Abma’s farm. Like humans, too much smoke is never a good thing.

“They forage for nectar that makes the honey, but they also forage for pollen that they use to make more bees,” said Gaut.

He said it’s possible honey production could take a hit, but bees are resilient.

“Certainly, the bees have been around for a long time,” said Gaut, “so they’re very adaptable to dealing with situations like this.”

Farmers said the bottom line is don’t let last week’s poor air quality scare you into not supporting your local Jersey Fresh farmer. They said you can confidently buy all your favorite fruits and vegetables now and this summer.

“Fresh produce, you’re going to want to wash it and rinse it off before you eat,” said Abma, “but I see no concern on the quality or the safety factor.”