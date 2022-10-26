SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — Farmer’s markets are ending their season after battling a litany of obstacles.

“Since COVID, you’re seeing this trend back to the local produce and local agriculture,” said Kyle Holman of Alstede Farms.

That’s no more evident than at the South Orange farmer’s market, which is wrapping up for the season. But for one more day, Alstede Farms in Chester, Morris County, loads up their truck to bring South Orange their goods. Coming out of a summer season that saw much of New Jersey in a severe drought, the farm had to use every drop of its creativity.

“Whether it’s trickle-down irrigation or just irrigating the crops more than we’ve had in the past,” said Holman.

It wasn’t just a drought trying to dry up their bottom line.

“Supply chain, and the economy, I think, is probably even more of a harder thing to deal with than the lack of rain this past year,” said Holman.

Supply chain issues and inflation made for another one-two punch, but they still stand.

“I think it says a lot about their resiliency,” said Lisa Szulewski, manager of the South Orange Farmers Market. “They’re here week in and week out, rain or shine, selling to this amazing community.”

You don’t have to be a farmer to feel that same frustration; Audrey Powell owns a hibiscus ginger drink called Spicegrove. She said if it weren’t for a broker’s help, she wouldn’t have any bottles to sell her only product.

“They did a really good job finding me something that was still a 10-ounce bottle, didn’t have to redo the label,” said Powell.

As these vendors show up weekly, so do shoppers, keeping their story going.

“I think the community is a big part of that success,” said Powell.