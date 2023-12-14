EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) — One of the biggest skincare brands in the world is made right in New Jersey, from start to finish, by a family-owned company.

Mario Badescu’s skincare products have been around since the 1960s when chemist and anesthetist Mario Badescu began making products out of a Manhattan apartment.

Morise Cabasso bought the company in 1984, following Badescu’s death, and the brand has been in the family ever since.

“I feel like most of the big brands were bought by big conglomerates,” said Joey Cabasso, President of Mario Badescu. “We love our business. My father is still active in the business. He’s in his mid-80s.”

Every Mario Badescu product – from conception to shipping – is made inside the company’s 160,000-square-foot Edison, N.J. factory. Roughly 20,000 units of the company’s best-selling Drying Lotion are produced daily, among nearly 200 other products.

The Cabasso family has since grown the business into a brand with a cult following, sold in more than 70 countries.

“We used to cook up the products on three units in the basement, and I remember our first retailer was Henri Bendel,” said Cabasso.

About half the brand’s products are original formulations, developed decades ago by Badescu himself. The rest begin as ideas funneled through lead chemist Brittany Pereira.

“Marketing, product management, will come up with ideas, Joey [Cabasso] will come up with ideas and pitch them and say, ‘Can we do this?’ said Pereira. “So I’ll start researching, get an idea of what needs to go into that formula.”

New formulas are tested again and again until they’re just right. Everything from viscosity to scent is carefully scrutinized.

“Facial cleanser, you want to smell more clean and crisp,” said Pereira. “Body creams, you want to smell more warm and cozy.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The products are produced in large batches in a separate facility area and then head to the line for packaging. Samples from every batch go back to the lab for testing before being boxed and shipped.

Some of the company’s employees have been here for years, working alongside the Cabasso family, who plans to keep the business alive for years.

“I feel like we’re here, we’re family,” said supervisor Christen Hernandez. “I’ve been here for 11 years. I know everything. I know about labels. I know about bottles. I know about the products.”

Longtime office manager Marci Binetti has been with the company for 17 years, doing everything down to answering customer phone calls.

“As busy as we are and as professional as we are, we can be ourselves, and they’re not on top of you,” said Binetti. “They let you do your job. They’re there if you need them. And it’s just a great place to be.”