ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey family is devastated after a mother and her young daughter were found dead in their home just days before the little girl’s 10th birthday.

The devastating discovery was made when 10-year-old Kelsey did not show up for school. Her father went to the family home in Roselle to find blood in his little girl’s bedroom, which led to the unthinkable.

Gary Morrison’s sister, Atasha, said their half-brother was taken into custody in connection with the deaths of Morrison’s wife Kiesha and their daughter Kelsey. He was allegedly found out-of-state, driving Kiesha’s car, according to Atasha. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect nor have they announced an arrest in the case.

“We demand justice for Keisha and Kelsey Morrison,” Atasha told PIX11 News on Thursday. “My brother has a big heart, sometimes just too big.”

The corner of Pine Street and West 7th Avenue turned into a crime scene, surrounded by Roselle police investigators carrying out bags of evidence, including a rolled-up rug. Atasha described the crime scene as gruesome with blood spatter on the bedroom walls and blood on Kelsey’s bed.

Family and friends said Gary Morrison took in his half-brother for the last three years. He lived in the basement.

Neighbors described Keisha, Gary and Kelsey as loving, but they didn’t know much about Gary’s half-brother.

“They were a beautiful family – devastating for the community and the family, the husband,” said neighbor Rosy.

Atasha said she knew there was some tension in the home but never imagined it would come to this.

“They just weren’t comfortable with him being there anymore,” she added.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation. The investigation remained ongoing Thursday afternoon.