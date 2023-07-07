NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The families of Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., along with firefighters who served alongside them, shared memories of the men who died this week fighting the cargo ship fire in Newark, New Jersey.

“Line of duty deaths affect each and everyone of us on a daily basis going forward,” said Michael Giunta, president of the Newark Firefighters Union.

Brooks’ uncle said firefighting was the job his nephew always wanted.

“He could have had any job that he wanted in this region, but he picked being a firefighter because he liked working with people and helping people,” said Roger Terry, Brooks’ uncle.

Eddie Paulo, the vice president of the Newark Firefighters Union, remembered his childhood friend Acabou.

“I got a text message from somebody saying, ‘Be what you love the most about who has past.’ When I start thinking about Augie, I thought ‘that’s impossible,’ because they don’t make them like him. He was tough as nails and sweet beyond belief,” Paulo said.

Both firefighters, with a combined 25 years of service, are being remembered for their dedication to their families and their jobs.

“Wayne ‘Bear’ Brooks Jr., you will never be forgotten. Most definitely, you’ll always be Ladder 4,” said Michael Johnson of Ladder 4.

“He was our hero who we will miss every day and continue to love forever,” said Carlos Enriquez, Acabou’s cousin.

The families and Newark firefighters say they need support as they prepare to say their final goodbyes. A GoFundMe page has been started to support the families of both firefighters.