BEDMINSTER, N.J. (PIX11) — Families of those who died in the 9/11 terror attacks gathered about three miles from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Friday where a controversial golf tournament is now underway.

LIV Golf is a Saudi Arabia-funded golf tour, and the families said they are disgusted that it’s being hosted at the New Jersey golf course, which is located just around 50 miles away from Ground Zero.

“How much money does it take to turn your back on your country?” said Juliette Scauso, whose firefighter dad died in the terror attacks.

The country has long been accused of playing a role in the September 11 attacks. Recently declassified U.S. Intelligence reports released by an executive order signed by President Biden prove it, are allegedly affirming the claim.

Relatives zeroed in on former President Trump who has been praising the Saudis leading up to the weekend tournament. They said he misled them when he met with 9/11 families in 2019.

“Nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11 unfortunately and they should’ve,” Trump said on Thursday.

His statement angered the families even further. Brett Eagleson, founder of the group 9/11 Justice and whose father was killed in the South Tower, said the accountability he wants is simple.

“I think an accomplishment and a win looks like that, it looks like the Saudis finally owning up to it and proving that we were, in fact, right, 21 years later,” Eagleson said.

While the families said they are going to continue this fight, they do not plan to protest at the weekend tournament that lasts through Sunday. They will, however, find other ways to get their message out there.