TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) – Fairleigh Dickinson University temporarily sheltered in place for over an hour Monday morning after a report of a person possibly armed with a gun at the university’s Teaneck campus, police said.

The Teaneck Police Department investigated the report and didn’t find any suspicious people on campus, authorities said. Normal activities on campus have since resumed after the “all clear” was given by police, the university said.

The Teaneck Police Department received a call from Fairleigh Dickinson University security around 10:30 a.m. that there may be a person with a gun at the North Parking Lot on campus. A person walking on campus had informed the university’s security that they were told by two dog walkers that there may be a person with a gun in the parking lot, according to the Teaneck Police Department.

Fairleigh Dickinson University issued a shelter-in-place order. People on campus were told to remain indoors and stay clear of windows. Those not on campus were ordered to stay away until notified.

Teaneck police officers searched the area of the North Parking Lot as well as the rest of the campus, authorities said. The Hackensack Police Department was also notified and simultaneously searched Fairleigh Dickinson University’s nearby Hackensack campus.

No suspicious activity was found, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before noon, police said.

Detectives are now working to review video footage related to the incident and are trying to identify the two dog walkers who made the original observations of a person possibly being armed, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600, or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.