CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) — A Cessna business jet with two people on board ran off a New Jersey runway Sunday afternoon, according to federal officials.

FAA Public Affairs Specialist Rick Breitenfeldt said the Cessna Citation landed about 2:45 p.m. at Essex County Airport. The plane ran off the runway after landing; Breitenfeldt did not say anyone involved was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Crews respond after a Cessna drove off the end of a runway at Essex County Airport. (Ken Evseroff/PIX11)