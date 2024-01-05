PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) – Four workers were injured in an explosion at a construction site in Piscataway Friday, officials said.

The construction workers were working on the River Road bridge over Interstate 287 when an explosion occurred during pressure testing of a gas line, according to Piscataway Township officials.

Two of the workers were hospitalized in critical condition, Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler said.

“Operational Activity on I-287 both directions ramps to/from Exit 9 – CR 622/River Rd (Piscataway Twp) All lanes closed and detoured,” a traffic alert said.

The road closures were expected to reopen before the evening rush hour, according to the mayor.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.