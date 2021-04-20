Ex-inmate admits role in NJ federal prison smuggling scheme

New Jersey





NEWARK — A former inmate at a federal prison in New Jersey has admitted his role in a scheme to use drones to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates into the facility.

Federal prosecutors say Jason “Juice” Arteaga-Loayza pleaded guilty to conspiracy, drug possession with intent to distribute and violating his parole.

The 30-year-old Jersey City man faces up to 27 years in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 9.

Arteaga-Loayza was among four men charged in the plot to smuggle items into the prison at Fort Dix.

The packages included cell phones, cell phone accessories, tobacco, weight loss supplements, eyeglasses, and various other items.

