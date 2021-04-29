Essex County ends contracts with ICE

NEWARK — It’s been the subject of controversy and protest for years.

Essex County announced Wednesday it’s canceling their multi-million dollar contract to detain undocumented immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



County officials cited an anticipated lack of space at the prison which just locked in an $11 million dollar agreement to house hundreds of inmates for nearby Union County.

In a statement to PIX11 News, the Essex County Commissioners President Wayne L. Richardson suggested the public outcry played a role in terminating the contract.

“This board has heard clearly and consistently from constituents concerned about ICE detainees and the County’s contract with ICE,” he said. “Those concerns have not fallen upon unconcerned ears.”



As part of that lucrative contract which netted the county tens of millions of dollars in revenue — ICE detainees were held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, a facility where inhumane conditions thrived, according to a report from Human Rights First. People being fed rotten, unidentifiable food and being kept in conditions that were unsanitary.



Their only crime: being undocumented.



While many advocates welcomed the news of Essex County cutting ties with ICE, they are describing it as a bitter sweet celebration.

Mary Rizzo has organized several protests over the long-standing contract. She’s one of many taking issue with Essex’s approach to continue profiting off of incarceration, where Union County inmates will simply fill in the role of ICE detainees.



“It’s an immoral, unethical way to balance the county’s budget,” she told PIX11 News.

Amy Torres of the New Jersey Alliance For Immigrant Justice said voters should make themselves heard at the ballot box.

“It’s really a question to voters: what is the message they are receiving from their county leaders when we make decisions like this? We reduce people’s livelihoods to dollar signs,” she said.



Essex County Correctional Facility is currently housing 165 detainees. The target date to depopulate them from the prison is set for Aug. 23.