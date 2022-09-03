Police shot and killed a person inside a home in Englewood, New Jersey on Sept. 3, 2022. (PIX11)

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) — Englewood police shot and killed a person inside a home on Saturday, New Jersey’s Attorney General’s Office announced.

Police officers responded to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after a person called 911 and said someone was stabbed inside the residence during a domestic dispute, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Police entered the home and fatally shot a person. His identity hasn’t been released.

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting the investigation into the shooting. Officials did not release any further information on what led to the shooting.