PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Battles over parliamentary procedure, politics and frustration over the embattled police department all bubbled to the surface during a Tuesday night city council meeting in Paterson, N.J.

“Not only with the killing of Najee, the disappearance of Felix De Jesus, all the situation that we are facing, this community – we are in crisis,” said Councilman Alex Mendez.

A large crowd of residents packed council chambers, hoping to voice their opinions about the State Attorney General Office’s newly announced takeover – of the city police department and their displeasure with Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

“Now the AG is here. Thank you ag. Thank you for coming in, sir. You better believe it, when the feds come down on his (expletive), he gon throw you right up under the bus,” said Paterson resident Valerie Freeman.

Prior to the council meeting and on the steps of City Hall, community activists joined relatives of several men who died during previous encounters with Paterson police officers.

“My brother was killed one year, two months, and twenty-seven days ago. We still have not received any type of justice,” said Sinthya Rodriguez.

We reached out to Mayor Sayegh for comment. He sent PIX11 News a statement that reads:

“My administration strives to have the highest level of accountability. We have implemented a multitude of changes in the police department. I take my job very personally and direct my administration to meet the needs of residents on a daily basis.”