ELIZABETH, NJ (PIX11) — Several New Jersey families were left homeless Sunday are a fast-moving fire destroyed three, multi-family homes in Elizabeth.

The 19 families living in the homes managed to escape and no injuries were reported. In total, 59 people were left without homes, according to the Red Cross.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters battled the Smith Street blaze. Hours after flames tore through the houses, firefighters were still dumping water onto the smoldering remains.

A fourth home was also damaged by the flames.

The intense flames damaged power lines, forcing emergency workers to knock out the electricity to the entire block to prevent anyone from getting shocked as firefighters and emergency personnel swarmed the area. Hundreds were left in the dark on a cold winter night, including families with young children.