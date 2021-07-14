TRENTON, N.J. — A white man captured on video yelling racist slurs at his Black neighbors in New Jersey and later arrested on harassment and more than a dozen other charges will remain in jail pending his trial.

Edward Cagney Mathews of Mount Laurel stood silently from Burlington County jail during a remotely held detention hearing Wednesday as Judge Terrence Cook said he poses a “high risk of danger to the community” and will remain in jail pending his trial.

Wednesday’s hearing marked the first time Mathews, 45, appeared in court on charges that stemmed from early July interactions with his neighbors at their Mount Laurel housing complex.

A Black New Jersey man who endured the racist slurs is serving in the U.S. Air Force. Etchu Tanyoh Brandon Tambe said that the interaction has reinforced the need for more discussion about race in America.

Tambe said he moved to the U.S. in 2017 from Cameroon, becoming a citizen in 2019. He says America is home and he wants to make it a better place.