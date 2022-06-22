EDGEWATER, N.J. — Rapper and hip hop artist Lil Tjay was among two people who were shot early Wednesday in Edgewater, according to TMZ and local residents.

Local police responded to reports of a shooting on The Promenade near City Place just before 12:10 a.m., authorities said. Officers discovered a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the location, a short distance from the Hudson River, officials said.

Authorities also responded to an Exxon gas station and 7-11 market on River Road, less than a mile north of the Promenade scene. There, they found another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

Surveillance video from the gas station scene shows a person being placed into an ambulance by paramedics and police officers. Workers at the store and local residents say that the man who was transported was Lil Tjay.

TMZ also reported that the Bronx native was one of the two victims and was undergoing emergency surgery, but investigators on the case said they cannot confirm the identities of those struck at this time.

Officials said that both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, but did not specify their conditions.

The shootings are being investigated by the Edgewater Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities had not identified a suspect or motive in the shootings as of Wednesday morning.