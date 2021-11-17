East Orange mayor starts crisis hotline for children, community drive for rescued teen

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — East Orange Mayor Ted Green announced Wednesday he’s launching a community collection for the 14-year-old girl who said she ran away from an abusive mother; the teen was found a month later near a woman’s shelter in Harlem.

Green released a flyer about the drive for the teen and her 3-year-old brother, who are now in the custody of New Jersey child welfare authorities after the arrest of their mother, Jamie Moore.

The holiday drive was publicized a day after Green said he’s creating a 24/7 communications platform that will be available to “all children in crisis.”

“No cry for help should ever go unanswered,” the mayor said.

Speaking of the teen, who told police she didn’t dare go home Oct. 14 after losing her mother’s debit card for groceries, the mayor said, “The details and allegations surrounding her disappearance are troubling and have exposed the urgency of bridging the gap between our young people and them accessing the resources they need.”

A ten-page criminal complaint obtained by PIX11 News said the 14-year-old was taken out of school and forced to panhandle for her mother, who allegedly threatened the girl with beatings if she didn’t bring enough money home. The complaint contained a litany of allegations, including a report the teen was stabbed with a steak knife by her mother.

Moore, 40, was scheduled to appear virtually in Essex County Superior Court Wednesday morning, but the hearing was adjourned until next week. She remains in detention at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

The mayor said East Orange had already created a School Peer Counseling Certification Program in collaboration with Seton Hall University. He noted the city also has the Recreation and Safe Haven P.A.L. programs. The 24/7 communications platform will be a new resource for troubled children and teens.

“We are grateful for [the girl’s] safe return and now we are focused on the recovery and healing of her entire family,” the mayor said.

The community drive flyer said the 14-year-old girl takes a size medium or large in women’s clothing, and a 7.5 women’s shoe size .Her little brother is size 5-6T in clothing and takes a size 10 toddler in shoes.

East Orange City Hall released the following list of services that are currently available for children in crisis:

Isaiah House, 238 N. Munn Street, East Orange

(973) 678-5882 • www.isaiahhouse.org

Essex County GLBT Rain Foundation, 168 N. Park Street, East Orange

(973) 675-6780 • www.essexlgbthousing.org

New Jersey Child Abuse Hotline

1-877-NJ ABUSE (652-2873)

24 hours a day – 7 days a week

2ND Floor Youth Helpline

1-888-222-2228

www.2ndfloor.org

24 hours a day – 7 days a week

NJ 2-1-1

Crisis Textline

Text HOME to 741741 for support at your fingertips

24 hours a day – 7 days a week

MindRight, 625 Broad Street, Unit 240, Newark

1-888-878-8697 • www.mindright.io