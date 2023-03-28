SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A dump truck driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on eastbound I-78 in Springfield Township in Union County near exit 49B, according to the New Jersey State Police. The crash involved a dump truck, a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

The driver of the dump truck was killed in the crash, officials said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Aerial footage from AIR11 showed the charred wreckage at the scene of the crash, which caused traffic backups on I-78.