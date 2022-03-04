PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A man who was high on heroin when he crashed his car into a New Jersey gas station, killing three people, has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison.

Jason Vanderee will receive credit for the nearly three years he’s already served, but the 32-year-old Vernon man will still need to serve about 20 more years before he becomes eligible for parole under the sentence imposed Thursday. He had pleaded guilty last November to three counts of aggravated manslaughter stemming from the February 2019 crash in Wayne.

A father and his teen son who were getting gas at the station were killed in the crash, along with a station attendant. The deadly crash happened shortly before the dad’s birthday.

Vanderee wasn’t injured. He’d struggled with addiction for a decade, his defense attorney said back in 2019. Vanderee was unemployed and lived with his parents at the time of the deadly crash.

This was not Vanderee’s first crash. Officials said he slammed into a guardrail head-on when he overdosed on heroin and veered across lanes on Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Nov. 3, 2016. He lost his license and was put on probation, but at the time of the deadly crash, he had finished serving that sentence.